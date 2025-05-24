If I was looking for the perfect Disney gift, I'd want to know about this Lego Stitch deal

The blocky version of everyone's favorite alien terror just got a massive discount, as Lego Stitch is now $16 less than normal in time for this year's Memorial Day sale. Considering how his live-action movie just hit theaters, that's great timing.

You can currently pick up the Lego Stitch set for just $48.99 at Walmart rather than the usual $65, which is close to 30% off unless my math is wrong. Either way, it's still a great discount thanks to this being the kit's lowest ever price.

Naturally, it's not the only discount flying round at the moment - there are plenty of Memorial Day Lego deals to take advantage of.

Lego Disney Stitch | $64.99 $48.99 at Walmart

Save $16 - This kit has literally never been cheaper, which is excellent timing considering how the new movie has just come out. Its previous record was around $2 more, so it's one of the better offers this Memorial Day weekend.



Buy it if:

✅ You adore Stitch

✅ You're looking for a gift



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd rather get plain Stitch



Price check:

💲 Amazon | $51.99

Value aside, is this set worth getting? I've been hands-on with it myself, and thought it was absolutely adorable. It's smaller than I'd expected too, which is actually quite handy when it comes to displaying it - you won't have to worry about finding space like you would with some of the best Lego sets.

It can be posed as well, to a degree; Stitch's head and ears can move. That means you're able to give him a little extra personality.

Would it have been nice to get a 'normal' Stitch? Maybe, but personally I'm a fan of his Hawaiian getup. It adds layers to what could have been a fairly monotonous build, and the addition of an ice cream adds to the overall cuteness on show here.

Even if you're not thinking of buying it for yourself, it's a great gift idea as well. It's not too expensive on the whole, is a pretty straightforward build, and will suit fans of any age.

