Does Star Wars Battlefront 2 have crossplay?

Having Star Wars Battlefront 2 crossplay available would open up online matches to a wider pool of players, making it easier to find full games. While Battlefront 2 is having somewhat of a resurgence in interest recently, it did launch all the way back in 2017 which means the player base has considerably shrunk these days. If you've decided to jump back in and see what the fuss is about then it's understandable that you'd want to connect with like-minded friends no matter what system they're using, so here's what you need to know about crossplatform play in Star Wars Battlefront 2.

Is crossplay available in Star Wars Battlefront 2?

(Image credit: EA)

If you're trying to join friends on different platforms, then I'm afraid to report that crossplay is not available in Star Wars Battlefront 2. This means that players on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC are all connected to their own separate servers, and aren't able to mix in any of the online game modes.

Naturally, crossgen play is supported as only one generation of the game was released, so PS4 and PS5 players are all placed together in matchmaking, as are Xbox One and Xbox Series players. EA were clear from launch that they had no plans to bring crossplatform play to Star Wars Battlefront 2, and considering how much time has passed since then this isn't a situation that will change.

