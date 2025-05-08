Lego bounces into Pixar territory to bring the iconic lamp and ball animation to your home
Pixar Luxo Jr. is coming to Lego
Here comes Lego, working with Pixar to bring us the Lego Ideas Luxo Jr. That's the name of the iconic jumping lamp that welcomes you into the classic Pixar movie experience, for those not in the know (or at least, the baby version). Luxo Jr. is set to contain 613 pieces and stand 29cm tall.
Lego Ideas Pixar Luxo Jr. is available to preorder from today (May 8) on the Lego store for $69.99/£59.99, and will be on shelves from June 1 2025. Whether it will end up best Lego set material is another matter, but at least we can say this one was the brainchild of one very dedicated fan.
University of Manchester physics student, Toby Brett, suggested the design to Lego through the Lego Ideas program. As his original design shot into the 10K Club (having drummed up ten thousand supporters) Brett took to the Lego blog to chat with the team about his design.
Lego Ideas Pixar Luxo Jr.
Here's what Brett, the original designer, had to say about his process:
"I’m a huge fan of all the Pixar films which have been a big part of my childhood", he says. "Luxo Jr is the mascot that perfectly sums up my love for these movies."
When asked about the challenges he faced, he says it was getting it to stand that was the hardest part. "Making the model stable enough to stand up on its own was a challenge, especially when I originally designed the model digitally", says Brett. "I eventually managed it when I built Luxo using real bricks. Creating a smooth sphere for the Luxo ball was also very hard."
The final design is fully articulated and includes a buildable Pixar ball, which opens up to reveal Easter eggs that will give Pixar lovers a real kick. These include references related to Up, The Incredibles, Ratatouille, Monsters Inc., Toy Story, and Finding Nemo.
