Mobile MMO Avatar Reckoning finally gets an actual gameplay trailer

Avatar: Reckoning, the mobile-exclusive MMO which shouldn't be confused with Ubisoft's Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora , dropped a new gameplay trailer at today's Disney and Marvel showcase.

The brief trailer opens with a shot of a custom-made blue alien – what the heck were they called again? – dropping into the landscapes of Pandora like a dang Fortnite character. Personalizing your avatar's outfit and weapons seems to be core to the game, as evidenced by how much time the trailer spends showcasing hats and muzzles.

Things pick up a bit when we head out into the field to reenact scenes from the first Avatar movie. It seems we'll be contending with both the local fauna and the RDA military forces colonizing the planet. Apparently the RDA's been taking cues from Dr. Robotnik because they've busted out their Slow-Moving Giant Saw Machine for a co-op fight.

This being an MMO, multiplayer is a focus of the trailer. You can play with or against other players in Avatar: Reckoning, seemingly through group PvE content and competitive PvP which turns the game into a more straightforward shooter, at least for the game mode shown in this trailer.

As far as we know, Avatar: Reckoning is still scheduled to launch sometime this year – sometime "soon," according to today's trailer, though that doesn't really narrow it down.