Canceled Amazon MMO Blue Protocol was as dead as it gets, but it's now getting a gorgeous reboot this year – rideable capybara included

Amazon and Bandai Namco's anime-infused MMORPG Blue Protocol was unceremoniously shut down and it's worldwide release was outright scrapped last summer, but a rebooted version called Blue Protocol: Star Resonance is coming to "English-speaking audiences" sometime this year.

Previously, Bandai Namco said it had "come to the conclusion that it will not be possible to provide a service that satisfies all of you."

Tencent-owned developer Bokura has now picked up the ball and is running with it. The open-world MMORPG reboot has already had a few closed beta tests on PC and mobile in China, with the developer gearing up to put it on Steam and the Epic Games Store soon.

Star Resonance - Anime MMORPG Trailer 2025 - YouTube Watch On

I'm not much of an MMO guy, mainly because I'm turned off by all the grinding, but the trailer embedded above definitely has me sold since it promises you can do fun stuff with your friends... and also grind with them. Fishing, fighting, and mining are all here.

But do you know what else you can do with pals? Glide around a gorgeous world, ride adorable little capybara mounts, take selfies, go for a swim, and jump aboard hulking mechs. You can even race atop these weird, mechanical, custom balls - it just looks like a fun space to catch up with pals.

All your usual MMO bits are included, too, as Bokura promises there will be guilds, community events, and raids in the full game via a press release. You can also customize your own characters, pick from a list of classes, and buildcraft however you like.

Plus, Star Resonance will support cross-play and cross-progression between PC and mobile when it drops later this year.

