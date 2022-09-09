Amy Hennig's Marvel game reportedly stars Black Panther and Captain America in WW2

The Amy Hennig-led Marvel game is reportedly a World War Two-set game starring Black Panther and Captain America.

Earlier this week, a source online claimed knowledge of Amy Hennig's new project at Skydance New Media. This anonymous person claimed that the new action game would be set during World War Two, and would see Black Panther and Captain America taking on Hydra forces.

While this was unverified information at the time, Eurogamer (opens in new tab) is now reporting this to be accurate, according to their information. If the information that Eurogamer now has substantiated is accurate, we could be in for a trip back to World War Two with two of Marvel's immediately recognizable characters.

Later today, Disney and Marvel are putting on a games showcase, which is set to kick off at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET/9 p.m. BST. It's already been confirmed that Amy Hennig's new Marvel project will be present in some capacity at the showcase, so whatever the new game ends up being, it'll be formally announced here.

Since the project led by Hennig was first announced last year, we've heard scant details about the new game. The game has been described as a "narrative-driven, blockbuster action-adventure game," and that's really all the information we have to go on surrounding the new game to date, nearly a year later.

Elsewhere at the new showcase, we'll see more of Marvel's Midnight Suns, which was recently delayed, as well as news of Disney Dreamlight Valley, which just launched earlier this week in early access for PC and console players.

