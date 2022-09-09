Pokemon Go studio announces AR game Marvel World of Heroes for 2023

Pokemon Go developer Niantic is taking a stab at another license with Marvel World of Heroes, which is exactly what it sounds like.

"Marvel World of Heroes is Niantic's latest AR mobile game that brings the iconic Marvel Universe into the real world," reads the description for the brief announcement trailer. The trailer itself tells us little about how the game works, and sadly it also debuted with a "not actual gameplay" disclaimer to clarify that, no, this game won't give you genuine superpowers.

The game's newly minted website (opens in new tab) is at least a bit more helpful. Players will get to make their own custom hero before they "patrol your neighborhood to foil crimes, and team up with your friends as well as iconic Marvel heroes such as Spider-Man, Captain America, and Wolverine to save the Multiverse." I'm going to go ahead and assume that patrolling your neighborhood is more about physically walking around to reach points of interest rather than dispensing vigilante justice with the superpowers that, as a reminder, this game won't give you.

That's all we know about Marvel World of Heroes at this stage. It's out in 2023, and pre-registration is open now. As expected, Niantic says the game will enter a "soft launch" period in limited markets sometime "soon," so sign up for updates if interested.