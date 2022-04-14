Pokemon Go dev has a new AR game that's basically a Tamagotchi

Peridot's soft-launching soon

Peridot
Pokemon Go developer Niantic is working on a brand new augmented reality game called Peridot.

Niantic pulled back the curtain on its brand new smartphone game just yesterday on April 13. Peridot is very much following in the footsteps of Pokemon Go, offering players a whole variety of colorful creatures to befriend throughout the world, entirely through augmented reality tech.

"After thousands of years of slumber, Peridots (or Dots for short) are waking to a world vastly different from the one in which they used to roam, and they’ll need our help to protect them from extinction," a blog post reads. Your task is to raise these creatures from birth all the way to adulthood, helping them out along the way.

Peridot doesn't have a launch window right now, but we do know it'll be soft launching around the world relatively soon. The aforementioned blog post specifically mentions that the development team at Niantic will be changing and tweaking the game based on feedback from players throughout the soft launch period.

This makes Peridot Niantic's second new venture in under six months. Late last year, the developer announced Pikmin Bloom, an augmented reality take on the beloved Nintendo franchise, which was made in collaboration with Nintendo and Shigeru Miyamoto. Pikmin Bloom is still going strong, and as of last December, players had taken enough cumulative steps to walk the Earth 16,000 times over

Niantic's smash-hit success Pokemon Go rumbles on with brand new events and creatures, and here's our feature on the Pokemon Go Mega Manectric Raid guide and counters.

