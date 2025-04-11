The direction of Pokemon Go "will not undergo any major changes" despite new ownership, Niantic assures: "We will keep doing what we've been doing"
Amid Pokemon Go players' continuing worries following Saudi-backed publisher Scopely's acquisiton of Niantic in a $3.5 billion deal last month, developers assure fans that nothing is going to change about the mobile game.
It's no secret that Pokemon Go fans have been bracing for the worst after Scopely's purchase, but Niantic says they have nothing to worry about. As reported by IT Media and translated by Automaton, representatives of the developer reveal as much in the first public comment since the acquisition, reassuring the AR gem's community. "The direction of our game will not undergo any major changes under the influence of Scopely," they explain.
"They will just be supporting its further improvement, and we will keep doing what we've been doing since the beginning," continue the reps. "To put it more bluntly – please rest assured that we will not be shutting down the game." They also add that the purchase was a result of Niantic games' stellar performance and positive feedback from players, as Scopely saw value in the developers' titles and hopes their success continues.
The statement is certainly a reassuring one, at the least, and a nice follow-up to senior product director Michael Steranka's own admission late last month that Scopely "recognizes how unique the game is" and has apparently told Niantic "they would be foolish to try to change the recipe of what's made this such a huge hit." As for the potential for any intrusive ads or playtime restrictions, Steranka said, "Definitely no... not now, not ever."
