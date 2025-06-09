"I bet they didn't crunch this in a year or 2": As Switch 2 gives Pokemon Scarlet and Violet a needed FPS boost, fans blast GameFreak one last time as it unveils its gorgeous new action RPG

There are some developers you just can't believe aren't owned by a parent company. I've been a Pokemon fan all my life and a games journalist for almost five years, and I'd have bet money that Game Freak only worked with Nintendo. But during Summer Game Fest, it revealed Beast of Reincarnation , a third-person action game it's making for PC, Xbox Series, and PS5 – not Nintendo Switch 2. No one can believe this is the same company that made Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Beast of Reincarnation looks like a modern triple-A game, because it is. Gone are the saturated hues and sparse environmental details of Pokemon, in are dense foliage, colossal bosses, and swift combat. The difference is night and day – or Sun and Moon.

"GameFreak, Gen 10 better look amazing on Nintendo Switch 2 next year if you all are capable of making games look like this compared to Pokemon," writes one awestruck fan on Twitter . "Same developers. Game Freak cannot be serious," writes another.

Game Freak to / Game Freak to Nintendo Microsoft pic.twitter.com/TofQZdbtbYJune 8, 2025

People have been clowning on Game Freak for how bad Pokemon Scarlet and Violet run for ages. It's a lot better on the Switch 2, but people still can't believe the company is capable of this.

Over on Reddit, one person writes, in all caps which I shall spare you from, "Game Freak made this?! Bro, this is Game Freak?" I know, we're all just as shocked, honestly.

"I bet they didn't crunch this in a year or two," replies one person. Since a new Pokemon Game is released every couple of years by Game Freak, a lot of people believe the team is overworked.

However, even though Beast of Reincarnation is due out in 2026, with Pokemon Legends: Z-A coming later this year, Game Freak introduced a four-day work week back in 2022, so we have no evidence crunch is an issue.

On BlueSky, one person jokes : "Game Freak: We hired a guy who told us what textures are. It has really revolutionized our whole deal."

It's unbelievable how different this looks to Pokemon. Considering Cyberpunk 2077 is coming to Switch 2 , it's not like Game Freak couldn't make a game look like this on the hardware, but clearly that's just not the aesthetic direction either it or Nintendo wants to take Pokemon in.