Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Switch 2 update footage shows the "notorious frame drop lake" running at 60fps, and fans say it might be "the best possible advertisement" for the new console

The Switch 2 is officially out tomorrow, and with it, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are getting a free update to improve their performance on the new console, with improved draw distance to load in even more wild Pokemon, as well as a boosted frame rate , finally bringing the adventures to 60fps.

Considering how notoriously poorly Scarlet and Violet run on the original Switch – with problems like frame drops and stuttering still an issue over two years since launch – this is a massive deal, and the first gameplay footage and extended preview looks shown ahead of release have fans in a frenzy. Not only does everything look buttery smooth, but it remains that way even when embarking on Casseroya Lake.

If you've spent any time at all in Scarlet and Violet's Paldea region, you'll know why this is a big deal. While far from the only location in the games to experience performance issues, it's largely considered one of the worst – stuttering and considerable frame rate drops while traveling across the water are commonplace. Or, at least, they were on the OG Switch, because Nintendo has jumped at the opportunity to show off what exploring the lake looks like now.

As one stunned fan puts it , "the Casseroya Lake footage literally made me get up and stare at the screen like a 60-year-old father witnessing his football team score a goal on TV." Another adds that "showing the notorious frame drop lake at a crisp framerate was such a power play," while one fan argues that "this is the best possible advertisement they could have done for the Switch 2 oh my god."

Again, it's not just a frame rate boost, as improved draw distance means a lot more wild Pokemon now populate the screen than ever before ( potentially a huge boon for shiny hunters, might I add ). Former Pokemon world champion Wolfe "Wolfey" Glick suspects that "if you tried to put that many Pokemon in the lake on my Switch from 2017 I think it would actually explode."

All of these reactions were to the few short seconds of footage posted on the Nintendo Today app earlier this week, but since then, the owner of Pokemon news site Serebii, Joe Merrick, has shared even more from a preview event. His footage takes things to the next level, because that 60fps apparently remains consistent even in the rain, folks. "It is so beautiful," Merrick adds.

It's just one day to go now before the Switch 2 is out and we can all try Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's update for ourselves – from what we've seen so far, it looks like there's never been a better time to explore Paldea.

