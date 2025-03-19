Despite new ownership's iffy history, Pokemon GO lead claims intrusive ads and playtime restrictions won't plague the game: "Not now, not ever"

News
By published

Games like Monopoly Go don't inspire much confidence, though

Pokemon GO
(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO fans have been bracing for the worst ever since Saudi-backed publisher Scopely officially bought out developer Niantic for $3.5 billion, but one of the game's leads has now tried to assure everyone that, no, Pokemon GO won't turn into a mobile nightmare.

Niantic has been going strong for over a decade with free-to-play hits like Pokemon GO, Monster Hunter Now, and Pikmin Bloom, which all obviously have in-game storefronts and some ads but are otherwise completely enjoyable without spending a dime. Scopely's biggest games, including the mammoth that is Monopoly Go, can't exactly make the same claims, however.

So when asked about whether intrusive ads or restricted playtimes will creep into Pokemon Go, in an interview with Polygon, senior product director Michael Steranka said "definitely no... not now, not ever." He goes on to claim that Scopely "recognizes how unique the game is," and the publisher has apparently told Niantic developers "they would be foolish to try to change the recipe of what's made this such a huge hit."

"So yeah, absolutely not," Steranka continued. "We will not be building into our games any type of obtrusive ads or anything like that. I just really want to reiterate Scopely as a company, the way that they operate is they give all of their teams the agency to make the decisions that’s right for their games. And that is not something that we feel would ever be right for Pokémon GO."

Not having to worry about ads popping up just before catching a Pokemon you've spent all day hunting is well and good, but it's still just half the problem. There's no guarantee that Scopely can't push for microtransactions that are predatory in other ways in the future (like having cooldowns for egg incubators or paywalled gym battles) because, well, just look at its list of games. Plus, big publishers have more often than not proved that they're not in the business to make players happy. That's all without mentioning the fact that there's now one more big company that has access to frankly too much geolocation data from across the globe.

We can keep our fingers cross for Pokemon GO for now. In the meantime, check out why Pokemon Legends Z-A could be breaking years of tradition to get a 10+ age rating.

See more Mobile Gaming News
Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Pokemon Go players brace for the worst as Niantic is sold off for $3.5 billion: "This game is entering its death knell"
Pokemon Go player trying to catch a Croagunk
Pokemon Go developer Niantic is being bought for $3.5 billion, CEO says it'll help its games be "'forever games' that will endure for future generations"
Pokemon image of Pikachu
Pokemon "will go downhill" if "we become complacent and go with the flow" says CEO, who hopes the series could last another 70 years
WalkScape
"Staying MTX and advertisement free is absolutely key": Almost 20 years later, RuneScape fan turns his MMO love into an old-school RPG where fitness is the grind
A horned, golden Pal in Palworld.
Palworld drops a massive update that further distances the survival game from Pokemon following the Nintendo lawsuit, and fans couldn't be more proud: "Justice for Palworld"
Psyduck
Pokemon reaches settlement in lawsuit over mobile game "Pocket Monster: Remake," operators "sincerely apologize" and say they've "learned our lessons"
Latest in Pokemon
Pokemon GO
Despite new ownership's iffy history, Pokemon GO lead claims intrusive ads and playtime restrictions won't plague the game: "Not now, not ever"
Lego Pikachu tail over the top of the &#039;Who&#039;s that Pokemon?&#039; anime screen
Lego Pokemon revealed for 2026 after 'shocking' Pikachu tease
Pokemon Legends: Z-A screenshot
Pokemon Legends: Z-A is the first game its lead has directed, and he's focused on making the RPG a "good one" as it reportedly continues through its "final fine-tuning phase"
Psyduck looking stressed next to Misty
Pokemon streamer builds a controller so bad that it takes them a full 80 minutes to walk to FireRed's first city
Pokemon Horizons: The Series
New Pokemon leak reveals a surprise first for the next chapter of the anime series – and it fixes a complaint fans have had for over 25 years
Pokemon Legends: Z-A screenshot of a Mega Lucario standing in a street.
Pokemon Legends: Z-A is breaking years of tradition to get 10+ age rating, and I think I might know why
Latest in News
Pokemon GO
Despite new ownership's iffy history, Pokemon GO lead claims intrusive ads and playtime restrictions won't plague the game: "Not now, not ever"
Silent Hill 2 Remake
Silent Hill 2 Remake devs spent many hours "watching, reading, discussing" fan theories about the iconic Labyrinth level and wanted to "incorporate as many" of them as possible
Phoenix #12
Jean Grey's "miraculous return" will solve an X-Men mystery that's been lingering for over 30 years
A screenshot of protagonist Lucia from GTA 6
GTA 6 is "definitely gonna be a big economic boost for the games industry" that'll help "bring a lot more people back into the ecosystem," PlayStation indie boss reckons
Clair Obscure Expedition 33
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 builds on a "heritage of JRPGs" like Final Fantasy 7, 8, 9, and 10, but it's also "inspired by Sekiro" and taking pieces from deckbuilders
Games like The Witcher 3: A cut scene during Act 2 of Baldur&#039;s Gate 3.
Baldur's Gate 3's corporate overlord says news on the future of the RPG series is coming "in pretty short order"
More about pokemon
Lego Pikachu tail over the top of the &#039;Who&#039;s that Pokemon?&#039; anime screen

Lego Pokemon revealed for 2026 after 'shocking' Pikachu tease
Pokemon Legends: Z-A screenshot

Pokemon Legends: Z-A is the first game its lead has directed, and he's focused on making the RPG a "good one" as it reportedly continues through its "final fine-tuning phase"
Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again episode 4 finally revealed the Marvel show's most mysterious character so far
See more latest
Most Popular
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again episode 4 finally revealed the Marvel show's most mysterious character so far
Games like The Witcher 3: A cut scene during Act 2 of Baldur&#039;s Gate 3.
Baldur's Gate 3's corporate overlord says news on the future of the RPG series is coming "in pretty short order"
Silent Hill 2 Remake
Silent Hill 2 Remake devs spent many hours "watching, reading, discussing" fan theories about the iconic Labyrinth level and wanted to "incorporate as many" of them as possible
Phoenix #12
Jean Grey's "miraculous return" will solve an X-Men mystery that's been lingering for over 30 years
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing female protagonist Naoe
Assassin's Creed Shadows release time – the countdown to Ubisoft's Japan-inspired RPG is on
A screenshot of protagonist Lucia from GTA 6
GTA 6 is "definitely gonna be a big economic boost for the games industry" that'll help "bring a lot more people back into the ecosystem," PlayStation indie boss reckons
Clair Obscure Expedition 33
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 builds on a "heritage of JRPGs" like Final Fantasy 7, 8, 9, and 10, but it's also "inspired by Sekiro" and taking pieces from deckbuilders
Silent Hill 2 Remake
Silent Hill 2 remake dev says Bloober played up the original's iconic toilet scene to punish its protagonist for being a bad husband: "The theme here is disgust"
Marvel Knights: The World to Come #1
Christopher Priest returns to Black Panther after 22 years alongside Marvel Knights architect Joe Quesada for a story that foretells the future of the Marvel Universe
Palworld
Palworld community manager admits the survival game is "ripe for toxicity" and has a simple solution: "You just call 'em losers and you kick 'em"