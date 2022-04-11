Kingdom Hearts 4 has got the community mourning Sora’s clown shoes

After yesterday’s sudden Kingdom Hearts 4 announcement , fans have been sharing small details they’ve noticed from the new trailer and how they feel about Sora’s upgraded look.

Almost unrecognisable from his previous appearances, Sora has taken on a new form for Kingdom Hearts 4. Of course, we are still currently in the early days of development and so it may all be subject to change, but fans are already preparing to say goodbye to some of Sora’s identifying features.

Despite being an ongoing joke within the Kingdom Hearts community, it looks like Sora will no longer wear shoes that are several sizes too big for him in Kingdom Hearts 4. As spotted in the trailer, Sora now sports more normal looking and stylish shoes that compliment the rest of his outfit in Quadratum (the upcoming game’s setting). Pretty much a staple of all of Sora’s outfits in each of the Kingdom Hearts games before it, the clown shoes will be sorely missed by many players - as evidenced below.

i just realized this is the first kingdom hearts game where sora wears normal size shoes pic.twitter.com/NpXF78twvzApril 10, 2022 See more

SORA HAS NORMAL SIZED SHOES IN KINGDOM HEARTS 4!!!!! #KH20th pic.twitter.com/JIgMsqpz0SApril 10, 2022 See more

The CRAZIEST part of the KH4 trailer reveal is...SORA IS FINALLY WEARING NORMAL SHOES!!!!!!! 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/yfMw4Hhl44April 10, 2022 See more

Another key part of Sora’s outfit currently missing in Kingdom Hearts 4 is his gloves. Every single iteration of Sora has seen the protagonist wearing some kind of hand accessory, from the smaller, more subtle gloves in Kingdom Hearts 1 and 2 to the longer, more noticeable arm warmers he wears in Kingdom Hearts 3. Although the gloves were a minor part of Sora’s outfit that probably went unnoticed by many people, this transition from Sora’s cartoony clothes to a much more realistic style sort of feels like the end of an era, as some fans have expressed. (opens in new tab)

Finally, and perhaps most obviously, it looks like Sora has stopped using as much hair gel as in previous installments of the series as his hair falls slightly flatter than it did in both Kingdom Hearts and Kingdom Hearts 2. One Reddit user has theorized that this could be due to a Kingdom Hearts 3 spoiler (opens in new tab) , but it's more likely that Sora’s hair has lost some of its volume due to him now residing in Quadratum therefore having a more realistic look anyway. But knowing series creator Tetsuya Nomura, there’s probably so much more going on than we realize right now.