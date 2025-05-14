As work on Kingdom Hearts 4 continues, Square Enix cancels Missing-Link: "It would be difficult for us to offer a service that players would find satisfactory over a long period of time"
Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link is no more, but the "series will continue"
Square Enix has officially pulled the plug on Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link, its mobile game akin to Pokemon Go – but fans don't need to worry about Kingdom Hearts 4, as it's still in the works.
Revealing the cancellation of the GPS-based mobile game, the developers begin by apologizing to excited fans: "We wish to convey our heartfelt apologies to everyone who has been looking forward to the start of service."
According to the studio, as work on Missing-Link unfolded, the devs realized that the final product would potentially be unable to last in popularity over time, prompting them to rethink its future release entirely.
An important announcement regarding KINGDOM HEARTS Missing-Link. pic.twitter.com/pXL2ULBV8kMay 14, 2025
"Although we worked hard on developing and adjusting the game in the hope that it would be enjoyed by lots of players, we determined that it would be difficult for us to offer a service that players would find satisfactory over a long period of time, leading us to the decision to cancel development," explain the devs, going on to reference the now-canceled game's past beta tests – the last of which took place in 2024.
"We would like to take this opportunity to express our thanks to everyone who gave us their support and assistance with the multiple closed beta tests," states the studio. "We are truly sorry to have to make this announcement."
While it's certainly not great news for fans of the Kingdom Hearts series, the cancellation of Missing-Link doesn't spell the demise of any other future games – including the long-awaited Kingdom Hearts 4.
"The Kingdom Hearts series will continue," conclude the devs. "We are hard at work on Kingdom Hearts 4, and hope you'll continue to support the series as you keep an eye out for further updates."
To get through the Kingdom Hearts 4 news drought, Square Enix is re-releasing a 10-game collection full of other already re-released collections
