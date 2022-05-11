Ubisoft doubles down on release schedule: Avatar, Mario + Rabbids 2, and Skull & Bones all coming by March 31

Ubisoft has confirmed some details on its video game line-up over the next year as part of the company's latest financial report.

The free-to-play sports game Roller Champions is set to come out in the first quarter of Ubisoft's fiscal year, which runs from April 1 through June 30. We're obviously already halfway through that period, so expect further details on the launch soon.

The next big three premium games from the publisher - Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, and Skull & Bones - are all coming later in the fiscal year, which concludes on March 31, 2022. Ubisoft chief financial officer Frédérick Duguet added during the investor Q&A that these games are "planned to be released in the second half of the fiscal year," so don't expect to see them before October.

All three games had already been confirmed for this fiscal year, but those launch windows are finally starting to narrow.

Duguet said during the conference call that Ubisoft expects to have "several free-to-play [games] coming out this [fiscal] year across all platforms," but the publisher has not confirmed which titles to expect beyond Roller Champions. A press release notes that some of these games will be based on Ubisoft's "biggest IPs."

Confirmed free-to-play games from Ubisoft include The Division: Heartland, Ghost Recon Frontline, XDefiant, and Project Q.

Other highly anticipated games, including Beyond Good & Evil 2, the untitled Star Wars game, and the next entry in the Assassin's Creed series, were not directly addressed in the financial report.

