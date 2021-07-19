Tom Clancy's XDefiant is a free-to-play FPS that combines elements of Splinter Cell, Ghost Recon, and The Division

Tom Clancy's XDefiant is an upcoming free-to-play FPS that combines 6v6 arena combat with class-based abilities, Ubisoft announced today. We got a chance to get a sneak peek at XDefiant last week and got an exclusive gameplay clip showing off the vibrant and frenetic battles you can expect to get into. Check it out below, and read on for more details.

Tom Clancy's XDefiant is the rumored crossover game featuring The Division, Splinter Cell, and Ghost Recon elements formerly called BattleCat that's in development at Ubisoft San Francisco, led by executive producer Mark Rubin and creative director Jason Srhoeder. But XDefiant may not be what you were expecting. The arena shooter will allow you to pick a character (known as a Defiant) from a specific faction, all of which are based on other Tom Clancy titles. Ubisoft will add more factions "as the game evolves" but here are the four announced factions:

Wolves - Based on Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon, tank class

Echelon - Based on Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell, support class

Outcasts - Based on Tom Clancy's The Division, healer class

Cleaners - Based on Tom Clancy's The Division, assault class

Each faction has unique traits, abilities, and ultras (a special move), but they aren't locked to a specific weapon class. You'll be able to pick your primary and secondary weapons, attachments, and a special device that is entirely separate from your faction. You'll also be able to change your loadout after respawning to adjust your playstyle as needed.

Tom Clancy's XDefiant will have you facing off in game modes such as Domination and Escort - so think Overwatch with a bit of an edge. If all of this intrigues you, you can sign up to be a part of the initial playtest starting August 5 at playxdefiant.com. There will be ten maps available during the closed test, with seven standard arena maps and three linear maps, with three different modes fo arena maps (Domination, Ringleader, and Upload), and the linear maps will have two modes (Escort and Zone Control). The August 5 playtest will only be available for PC players in the US and Canada.

XDefiant doesn't have a release date yet, but it's set to drop on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4 Stadia, Luna, and Ubisoft Connect. And yes, crossplay "is expected" at launch." Ubisoft says additional tests are planned for "this winter", but otherwise, there's no official release date yet for Tom Clancy's xDefiant.

Until XDefiant drops, there are plenty of big titles on our upcoming PS5 games and upcoming Xbox Series X games lists to hold you over.