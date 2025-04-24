FBC: Firebreak, Remedy's co-op FPS set in the world of Control, gets June release date and $40 price tag

Remedy's co-op FPS FBC: Firebreak, based on the Control universe, launches on June 17 and will cost $40 for the base game.

The Control and Alan Wake developer revealed the news in a livestream on Thursday alongside a press release, confirming ongoing post-launch support including two new "Jobs" (or missions) coming after launch in 2025.

The stream included gameplay footage from the Paper Chase mission we'd seen before and another called Hot Fix that we hadn't previously seen.

FBC: Firebreak takes place six years after the mind-bending events of Control, putting you and two friends in the unfortunate shoes of first responders trapped within the amorphous walls of the Oldest House and struggling to survive against attacks from the Hiss, the supernatural force at the heart of the conflict in Control.

The session-based PvE game is designed around "highly replayable missions" with unique objectives and environmental challenges that you'll need to work together with your friends to overcome, according to the press release.

(Image credit: Remedy Entertainment)

Newly announced today are Requisitions, FBC: Firebreak's battle pass-style system that will let you get your hands on new gear and cosmetics.

The standard Requisitions will include weapons, equipment, armor, sprays, and other good stuff that you can earn simply by playing the game, while the Classified Requisitions will need to be purchased using real-world currency. Those include things like armor sets, custom voice packs, sprays, and weapon skins. Remedy assured fans none of these purchases will affect gameplay in any way.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The studio also said there won't be any limited-time windows or rotating stores using FOMO to incentivize players to bust out their wallets, which is nice. "If an item is added in the game, it's always available," reads the press release.

Finally, the Deluxe Edition of Firebreak is $50 and includes two premium voice packs, the Firestarter armor set, the Scorched Remnant double-barrel shotgun skin, the Golden Firebreak spray, and one Classified Requisition that comes with 36 unlockable cosmetics including weapon skins, sprays, and armor sets. Base game players can upgrade to the Deluxe Edition for $10.

FBC: Firebreak is exactly what I want a FPS from Remedy to be – weird, cinematic, and exceptionally pretty.