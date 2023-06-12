Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown has time powers and a semi open-world

We've got a new look at Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown thanks to the Ubisoft Forward showcase.

When it was first revealed last week, The Lost Crown saw a pretty negative response from long-time Prince of Persia fans. Apparently everyone was really gunning for a "AAA" game instead of a 2.5D side-scrolling adventure, and not what Ubisoft Montpellier has been cooking up.

Now though, this new trailer might just change some minds. The Lost Crown showed off a cool new cinematic trailer, before introducing us to our mission - we're to rescue Prince Hassan from this treacherous kingdom and eventually make our way back home. The new game is semi open-world, and also reintroduces time powers to rewind your way through battles.

More gameplay? Say no more.Check out the first official gameplay trailer of Prince of Persia: The Lost CrownPre-purchase now at https://t.co/abQYuNbsXS#PrinceofPersia #UbiForward pic.twitter.com/ylNAVBkGexJune 12, 2023 See more

Oh, and if the trailer above didn't make it clear - Prince of Persia is a metroidvania now. It was admittedly pretty easy to overlook the detail when The Lost Crown was first revealed last week, but it turns out the new 2.5D adventure will be taking place within the relatively new genre, which gives us a better idea of just how The Lost Crown plays out.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown launches early next year on January 18 across PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and the Nintendo Switch. It's good news then if this trailer did win you over on Ubisoft's new game, because you don't have all that long to wait to play it.

You can head over to our E3 2023 schedule guide for a look at when the other showcases are taking place this week over the not-E3 season.