Star Wars Outlaws continues a rich tradition of lil' guys and I am so here for it

By Hope Bellingham
published

I was sold on the Ubisoft game as soon as I saw the fluffy little creature

Star Wars Outlaws
(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Ubisoft's Star Wars Outlaws has just been announced, and it's already won me over with its adorable lil guy. 

As revealed on June 11 at the Xbox Games Showcase 2023, Ubisoft's highly anticipated game set in a galaxy far, far, away, Star Wars Outlaws is due in 2024. This is of course, extremely exciting for many reasons, however, the main reason I'm here is for the fluffy axolotl-looking guy - which you can see for yourself in the trailer below. 

We're so glad to see that the tradition of having funny little guys in Star Wars games has continued well beyond Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and its weird little guys.

This story is still developing...

