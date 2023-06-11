Fable trailer is as bonkers as we hoped it would be

Fable 4 is finally back in action with a brand new trailer.

After many years of radio silence, developer Playground Games has finally given Fable fans a long-awaited new look at the highly anticipated reboot. You can see the full Fable 4 gameplay trailer just below, which features none other than Richard Ayoade taking on what appears to be the role of a villain.

What does it mean to be a Hero? | #XboxShowcase pic.twitter.com/QBQZ39MUb5June 11, 2023 See more

The trailer has the IT Crowd star playing the role of the narrator, before it's revealed he's actually the antagonist in this whole expedition. Fable is back, baby, and it looks as bonkers as we always hoped it would be.

Considering Fable 4 was first announced all the way back in July 2020, this new look has been a seriously long time coming for fans. Despite claims last year that the new game was downsizing due to technical difficulties, and mass panic among long-time Fable fans, Fable 4 is still progressing at Playground Games, as evidenced by today's new trailer.

There was even mass speculation last week that Xbox teased a Fable reveal in a video featuring a food court. Yes, that's the level of anticipation we're talking about from Fable fans, who've had basically zero information to go on about the new game since it was first announced nearly three years ago at this point. Today's new trailer should be a relief to the millions of Fable fans worldwide.

Check out our Xbox Games Showcase 2023 guide for a full look at all the other games announced and trailer revealed during the new presentation.