Xbox exec insists food court sign isn't a Fable 4 tease as fans turn rabid

An Xbox exec says he wasn't teasing Fable 4 when he shared a picture of his food court lunch break with a partially obscured sign reading, "able."

I get it, when you're stranded in the desert in the Summer heat your brain will make just about anything look like a water bottle, but that's an excuse I'll grant to people in desperate survival situations, not fans of a video game who've simply turned rabid for a sequel.

Xbox Games marketing VP Aaron Greenburg took to his Instagram recently to share an innocent picture of him enjoying lunch with Xbox communications execs Jeff Rubenstein and Larry Hryb, and in the background fans noticed the aforementioned sign. To casual observers, it could be anything. A "farm to table" restaurant maybe? A sign promising "craveable" food? No, not to the Fable community, who openly questioned whether Greenburg and co. were putting out the most cryptic video game tease of all time.

Is Aaron Greenberg teasing FABLE on his Instagram? 👀🤔Source:https://t.co/aVCLHalJWG pic.twitter.com/2jrssDihfgJune 2, 2023 See more

Fortunately, Greenburg was gracious enough to shut down that speculation at the root and confirm that, in fact, he was just eating lunch.

"I've not teased anything [and] prefer for our fans to be surprised when they watch live," Greenburg said in a reply to the above tweet. "But it does feel like right now if I sneeze someone will say, X game confirmed! Love you all and the passion, keep it coming as we are about a week away!"

To be completely fair to Fable fans, there was a much more plausible Fable 4 tease recently when the Xbox Twitter account posted a glitter-filled video hyping up the upcoming Xbox showcase. After all, we already know a new Fable game is in development, we just haven't seen or heard much about it since its reveal at the 2020 Xbox showcase. Hopefully we're only days away from seeing more, even if sometimes a cafeteria sign is just a cafeteria sign.

