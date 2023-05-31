Fable fans are convinced Xbox is teasing something for the upcoming showcase

Fable fans are getting excited about the upcoming Xbox showcase after it was hinted that we could see more of Fable 4 soon.

On May 30, the official Xbox Twitter account shared a video that featured a lot of glitter, along with the caption: "Do you love GAMES as much as we do? Then you won't want to miss the Xbox Games Showcase."

Although most of us are concerned about how long it'll take to clean up all that glitter, Fable fans think that Xbox might be teasing a Fable 4 announcement for the showcase. Not only does the glitter imply fairy dust, but according to a fan of Reddit, the music in the background of Xbox's video matches up with a score from the original Fable game.

Since the last game in the series, Fable 3, was released thirteen years ago, there's also speculation that Xbox could be announcing some kind of remastered collection ahead of the release of Fable 4. This theory isn't as concrete as the other one, so it's best to take it with a grain of salt - or should we say glitter? - for now.

We first heard about Fable 4 back in 2020, and other than a teaser trailer, not much has been shown or revealed about the upcoming title. We know that Forza developer Playground Games is the studio behind it and that Fable 4 was in a playable state as of February of this year - so maybe it is time for us to hear more about it.

There's not long to find out, as the Xbox Games Showcase is set to premiere on June 10, 2023 at 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 6PM BST.

We've also got a number of other events to look forward to including Summer Game Fest 2023, the Starfield Direct, Ubisoft Forward 2023, and more.