The Witcher 4 is "shaping up to be something special" with "some of the best" devs working on the RPG, says CD Projekt Red: "Our team is full of wizards!"

Following yesterday's State of Unreal 2025 showcase, where CD Projekt Red unveiled more of The Witcher 4 and its features in a new tech demo, developers are sharing their excitement for the upcoming RPG.

It seems CD Projekt Red devs aren't immune to the effects the impressive tech demo had on the community, and it's not hard to see why – from the first look at The Witcher 4's setting in the never-before-seen kingdom of Kovir to its hyper-realistic horse anatomy, it left plenty to be excited about. The stunning visuals and performance offered nothing to scoff at, even if mostly a glance at the studio's "ambition for the game and the in-engine capabilities."

Here's the very first look at the tech powering The Witcher 4, developed by our team in collaboration with Epic, in buttery smooth 4K/60fps.This game is shaping up to be something special and we can't wait to show you more when the time is right!

As global community director Marcin Momot writes in a post, the demo demonstrated "the tech powering The Witcher 4, developed by our team in collaboration with Epic, in buttery smooth 4K/60fps" – some undeniably solid numbers considering the high-tech features CD Projekt Red and Epic Games were highlighting. "This game is shaping up to be something special and we can't wait to show you more when the time is right!"

In a reply to his tweet, he adds: "Our team is full of wizards!"

Head of communication Fabian Mario Döhla seems similarly blown away by the tech demo, revealing in his own thread that he's played it himself – and he "still can't get enough" of it.

"Some of the best – and genuinely nicest – developers in the industry have poured their heart and soul into this," he says. "I hope you had fun with the tech demo – I've played (on a base PS5!) and watched it a thousand times, and I still can't get enough."

Some of the best – and genuinely nicest – developers in the industry have poured their heart and soul into this.I hope you had fun with the tech demo — I've played (on a base PS5!) and watched it a thousand times, and I still can't get enough. #UnrealFest

Suffice to say, The Witcher 4 sounds as though it's shaping up to be one of the best RPGs in a long while – and although yesterday's showcase was only a tech demo, its deep dive into the engine housing the game has me thrilled for more as a longtime fan.

Between this and other upcoming CD Projekt Red games, like the mysterious codenamed Project Sirius, another Witcher title devs say will "differ from past productions," there's much to look forward to.

