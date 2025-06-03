The Witcher 4 first look - State of Unreal 2025 Live Coverage

Refresh

First things first - what is the State of Unreal? If you're not familiar, Unreal Engine is a game creation engine, made and published by Epic Games - who you might be familiar with as the developers of a little game called Fortnite. Unreal is one of the biggest and most popular game engines going, used by developers all over the world to help build their games.

Each year, Epic offers a peek at the new tech it's working on at the State of Unreal. This is a chance to show off the engine - and often the games it helps to make - at their very best. Last year, for instance, the standout was an early look at Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, the Captain America and Black Panther-led superhero caper from Uncharted's Amy Hennig.

Elsewhere, however, Epic offered a closer look at new animation technology, changes to Fortnite Creators, and a look at Dune: Awakening. While it can be a very technical showcase, State of Unreal has definitely had its fair share of big reveals, and with The Witcher 4 at the helm, that doesn't look likely to change.