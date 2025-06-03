The Witcher 4 setting could be the never-before-seen region of Kovir, as Ciri journeys to the far north in CD Projekt's new tech demo

During today's State of Unreal 2025 live stream, CD Projekt Red unveiled some more of The Witcher 4 and its features in a new tech demo – including a first look at Kovir, the northern kingdom only previously mentioned in past RPGs.

Alongside a deeper dive into Ciri's new role as protagonist, CD Projekt Red's showcase gives fans a glance at where they'll be adventuring as the younger Witcher: the kingdom of Kovir and Poviss, a region players weren't able to explore in The Witcher 3 as Geralt. Standing as the largest exporter of mineral resources, rich in mountains and mines, Kovir is situated north of Redania on the Gulf of Praxeda.

If the name of the mountainous Northern Realm doesn't ring a bell, don't be surprised – it's never actively visited by Geralt in CD Projekt Red's other games, and only briefly comes up in narration depending on who players choose to romance in The Witcher 3. Should fans opt to romance Triss Merigold, they're advised that she and Geralt have moved to Kovir. There, Triss acts as court advisor to King Tankred Thyssen.

In The Witcher 4, it seems that, as Ciri, players will finally be able to traverse the kingdom themselves. There's no telling what the new setting could mean in terms of which of The Witcher 3 endings qualify as the "canon" finale for Geralt, but it's exciting to see Kovir take on a more central role in-game than ever before. Judging by the tech demo, it's also set to be downright stunning – looming pine trees, snow-capped mountains, and all.

The new game looks massive, and there's more to come than just The Witcher 4, too - there are other upcoming CD Projekt Red games like the mysterious codenamed Project Sirius, another Witcher title that developers say will "differ from past productions" at CDPR. A new story from The Witcher books' author Andrzej Sapkowski is also out now, having arrived over a decade after the series' last title.



