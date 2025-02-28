The Witcher series' new book offers a blast to Geralt's teenage past dubbed Crossroads of Ravens, and it'll be out in English this fall

Over a decade has passed now since The Witcher author Andrzej Sapkowski released Season of Storms, with his brand-new book Crossroads of Ravens releasing in Polish late last year – but it looks like English-speaking fans won't have to wait much longer to read it now.

The prequel, which was previously revealed to focus on Geralt's "teenage years" rather than his established career as a Witcher, has been named Crossroads of Ravens in a recent press release from English publisher Hachette. That's not all, however – a global release date has also been set for this fall on September 30. Crossroads of Ravens will be translated by David French, who has already translated six of the eight Witcher books.

Speaking on his new book, writer Sapkowski describes the prequel's setting in detail – and it sounds like the perfect throwback to Geralt's beginnings. "In Crossroads of Ravens, I return to the roots of Geralt's journey – not the fearless monster slayer we know, but a young Witcher just beginning to understand the burden of his destiny," says Sapkowski. "Imagine Geralt, but younger, with fewer scars and a bit more haughtiness."

The author continues: "This is a story of growth, of idealism meeting harsh reality, and of choices that forge a legend. It's about finding your place in a world that's constantly challenging you to be more than you thought you could be." On the global release, he expresses excitement for readers. "I can't wait for them to walk alongside a younger Geralt – experiencing the trials that forged him and the journey that set him on the road to his destiny."

It's a better time to be a Witcher stan than ever, it seems, with the upcoming CD Projekt Red games like The Witcher 4 underway and now as Sapkowski's book is just a short few months away from having a global release. There's also the codenamed Project Sirius to look forward to, a Witcher game that developers say will "differ from past productions" at CDPR. I just wish that it could all arrive at once, but after a decade, I'm content starting in September.

