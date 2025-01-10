10 years later, "around 100" Witcher 3 devs are still at CD Projekt Red working on games like The Witcher 4

Just in case you needed hyping up any more about The Witcher 4 , CD Projekt Red joint CEO Michał Nowakowski has revealed that a huge number of developers who were on the team for the excellent Witcher 3 are still working on the studio's new projects, including Ciri's upcoming adventure. That's definitely promising when you consider just how dang good the last installment was.

In a tweet posted yesterday, Nowakowski points out that The Witcher 3 will be celebrating its 10th birthday in May, just in case you wanted to feel old today. "Around 100 of its developers are working with us to this day on our new projects, including The Witcher 4," Nowakowski adds. "Some are actually veterans from The Witcher 2 and The Witcher 1, including my esteemed co-CEO, Adam Badowski, who has been with the series since its inception back in 2002."

When you take into consideration how many devs CD Projekt Red had on the team for The Witcher 3, this is a pretty huge number – Nowakowski notes in the tweet replies that the studio was "north of 200 people on W3." It sounds like at least two of the veterans Nowakowski mentions hold key roles on The Witcher 4, too, as he adds : "The main story director is the same person since Witcher 1. The main vision holder is the same person since Witcher 1."

That's not to say that there's not plenty of new faces contributing to the next RPG, of course. Last May, before it entered the full-production phase, it was revealed that over 400 people were working on the game . That number may well have changed since – we already know that the studio is planning to double its headcount for the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel this year (it had 64 people working on it as of the end of October).

The Witcher 4's appearance during The Game Awards last year was an incredible surprise – while we don't have a release date yet, it gave us that long-awaited first look at the RPG that fans had been begging for. Hopefully, it'll be able to meet lofty expectations when it eventually launches.

