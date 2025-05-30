CDPR devs are so locked into The Witcher 4 that they're apparently using its new control scheme by accident while playing other games

It seems the folks at CD Projekt Red have been so dialed in working on The Witcher 4 that they're using its new control scheme by mistake while playing other games.

As part of The Witcher 3's 10-year anniversary celebrations, various groups of veteran CDPR developers sat down to discuss the game and play parts of it while adding insightful commentary. At one point, narrative director Philipp Weber was in a struggle with a giant and realized he wasn't using the right button to dodge-roll. And then this mildly amusing conversation took place:

"How do I do a proper roll again, it's just jump?" Weber asked.

"It's A," advised level design lead Miles Tost.

"Since when?"

"Since always."

"Noooo!"

"Yes."

"I'm actually using Witcher 4 controls...spoiler."

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — 10th Anniversary Celebration with the Developers - YouTube Watch On

Indeed, with The Witcher 4 being in full-scale production since November, the developers are officially beyond the conceptual phase and are actually building out the world, mechanics, characters, story, and systems. That means there's likely a lot of hands-on time with the dev kit happening right now, and apparently there's a new control scheme the developers are using that's a little out of sync with The Witcher 3.

Speaking of The Witcher 4, don't get too excited about CDPR's recently revealed partnership with Summer Game Fest, as the studio's co-CEO, Michał Nowakowski, recently appeared to shut down speculation about the sequel showing up at the big summer games show. He also seemed to imply that the main focus will be Cyberpunk 2077: Definitive Edition's imminent launch on Nintendo Switch 2.

