After 11 years, The Witcher series is getting a brand-new book and it sounds like everything Geralt's actor wants from The Witcher 4

Over a decade has passed now since The Witcher author Andrzej Sapkowski released Season of Storms, but his brand-new book is just a few weeks away from dropping - and it sounds as though its story is right up voice actor Doug Cockle's alley.

The setting and title of Sapkowski's long-awaited new book were just unveiled yesterday, and they're certainly exciting. As translated from Polish by Redanian Intelligence , the name of the upcoming entry roughly means Raven's Crossing/Crossroads, Crow's Crossing/Crossroads, or Crossing of the Ravens/Crows. The book is said to go "back to Geralt's teenage years, who is only taking his first steps in the witchcraft and has to face numerous challenges."

Armed with his two iconic swords, Geralt "fights monsters, saves innocent virgins, and helps unhappy lovers. Always and everywhere he tries to obey the unwritten code he got from his teachers and mentors. As usual, life spares no disappointments - youthful idealism clashes with reality from time to time." It sounds like a proper blast to the protagonist's past, with a plot that his own voice actor in The Witcher series of games would love.

Doug Cockle, the voice of Geralt, previously expressed his hopes for The Witcher 4 , stating that he "would love to explore the beginnings of the Witchers" and admitted, "I do love origin stories." That's exactly what the first new Witcher book in a decade sounds like it'll offer - an origin story behind who is undeniably the series' most important Witcher of all, Geralt. As for the next game's plot, however, only time will tell what's in store.

It's a better time now to be a Witcher stan than ever, it seems, with the upcoming CD Projekt Red games like The Witcher 4 underway and now as Sapkowski's book is just a short few weeks away. There's also the codenamed Project Sirius , a Witcher game that developers say will "differ from past productions" at CDPR. As is written in the new book's own description, "The saga continues. The story never ends."

