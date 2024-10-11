The Witcher is getting a new all-ages graphic novel aimed at connecting kids and parents with bedtime stories about Geralt and Ciri
Little Witcher is a new graphic novel for Witcher fans of all ages
Is there a little Witcher in your life? Perhaps an unseasonably young fan of Geralt of Rivia, or a kid who wants to know what their parents' favorite book/video game/streaming franchise is all about? Well you're in luck, because CD Projekt Red, the creators of the Witcher video game series, are teaming up with Penguin Random House to make Little Witcher a reality in the form of an all-ages graphic novel illustrated by Giada Carboni.
Little Witcher doesn't quite get into Muppet Babies territory (though a tiny lil Geralt of Rivia does sound strangely adorable). Instead it focuses on an all-ages telling of the training of young Ciri, Geralt's adopted daughter, as the venerable monster hunter teaches her in the ways of being a Witcher - and tries to get her to go to bed on time.
"Young Ciri’s extensive training at Kaer Morhen, the witchers’ stronghold, includes everything she needs to learn to survive the many threats in her world . . . as well as all the antics and fun of a little girl bonding with her adoptive dad and family," reads Penguin Random House's official description of Little Witcher.
"Sure, bedtime stories might include warnings of monsters who fart when surprised, and Geralt might invoke the Witcher Code to get Ciri to brush her teeth or clean her room, but even the formidable White Wolf knows to surrender when it comes to bedtime battles or Afternoon Tea with the toys," it continues.
It's hard to imagine a better pitch for a book meant to connect families through a franchise that, while extremely popular among people of all ages, is often pitched only toward adults. Little Witcher will be available May 13, 2025.
