The Witcher series is reportedly getting a brand-new book in just 6 weeks
Merry (early) Christmas
There's not long left now until the most long-awaited of The Witcher books drops, as author Andrzej Sapkowski has reportedly revealed a December release date.
As reported by Gry Online, Sapkowski unveiled his upcoming book's launch window while Speaking during this year's Igrzyska Wolności event. While he admits he's unable to give the mysterious new book's title away due to restrictions imposed by his publisher "for marketing reasons," there's one thing he feels he can say ahead of the "embargo" - and that's the rough estimate of when his book should release.
"This is roughly the date of the book's release," Sapkowski explains. "Early December. The first days of December, as far as I know. The book should [then] be in bookstores." As the author states, "This is the only information I am able to give" for now. It's certainly exciting news, even if it still largely remains shrouded in mystery, and the date does line up with what he's previously said about the first new Witcher book in a decade.
It's a better time now to be a Witcher stan than ever, it seems, with the upcoming CD Projekt Red games like The Witcher 4 in the works and Sapkowski's new book just six weeks away. There's also the codenamed Project Sirius, an entirely fresh Witcher game that developers say will "differ from past productions" at CDPR. It's a lot, and I personally can't wait - now if you'll excuse me, I have six books to reread ahead of December.
The Witcher is getting a new all-ages graphic novel aimed at connecting kids and parents with bedtime stories about Geralt and Ciri.
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.