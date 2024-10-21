The Witcher series is reportedly getting a brand-new book in just 6 weeks

There's not long left now until the most long-awaited of The Witcher books drops, as author Andrzej Sapkowski has reportedly revealed a December release date.

As reported by Gry Online , Sapkowski unveiled his upcoming book's launch window while Speaking during this year's Igrzyska Wolności event. While he admits he's unable to give the mysterious new book's title away due to restrictions imposed by his publisher "for marketing reasons," there's one thing he feels he can say ahead of the "embargo" - and that's the rough estimate of when his book should release.

"This is roughly the date of the book's release," Sapkowski explains. "Early December. The first days of December, as far as I know. The book should [then] be in bookstores." As the author states, "This is the only information I am able to give" for now. It's certainly exciting news, even if it still largely remains shrouded in mystery, and the date does line up with what he's previously said about the first new Witcher book in a decade .

It's a better time now to be a Witcher stan than ever, it seems, with the upcoming CD Projekt Red games like The Witcher 4 in the works and Sapkowski's new book just six weeks away. There's also the codenamed Project Sirius , an entirely fresh Witcher game that developers say will "differ from past productions" at CDPR. It's a lot, and I personally can't wait - now if you'll excuse me, I have six books to reread ahead of December.

The Witcher is getting a new all-ages graphic novel aimed at connecting kids and parents with bedtime stories about Geralt and Ciri .