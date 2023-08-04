The first new Witcher book in a decade is "no longer" than a year away

As if the confirmation of several more Witcher games by CD Projekt Red and season 4 of the Netflix adaptation wasn't enough, fans have another bit of news to get excited for. The Witcher creator Andrzej Sapkowski has confirmed that he's currently writing a new book in the series.

Sapkowski revealed the book's existence yesterday during a livestream with YouTube channel Fantastic talk(s) , run by five Ukrainian writers and hosts discussions on sci-fi and fantasy writing.

Translated by Redanian Intelligence , a fansite dedicated to high fantasy fiction, Sapkowski reportedly states he's hard at work on a new book in The Witcher series, and that he expects "it may take a year, but no longer."

It's been 10 years since the release of Season of Storms, a standalone novel set between the events of the first chronological Witcher book, The Last Wish. The Lady of the Lake, which wraps up Geralt's story, was released in 1999. Witcher fans have been eager to know what Sapkowski's been planning for the series for several years.

"When I said that I would write something and then I didn’t write it, people complained as if I had deceived them and as if I had lied," Sapkowski says, explaining why he's kept quiet about plans for The Witcher. "That’s why I don’t like to talk about what I’m doing until I finish doing it. Because until I finish it, I don’t think it exists."

However, he made an exception for the Ukrainian audience and officially confirmed his new Witcher book could be out as soon as next year. Sapkowski didn't elaborate on details about the new book, according to Redanian Intelligence, so we'll have to wait a bit longer to find out more.