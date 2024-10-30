Asked about his hopes for The Witcher 4, Geralt's actor "would love to explore the beginnings of the Witchers"

Geralt's voice actor is just as clueless about The Witcher 4 as the rest of us, but he still has tons of ideas about where developer CD Projekt Red can go next.

Doug Cockle's husky growl has become almost synonymous with the series' main man Geralt of Rivia, so it's no surprise that he's returning for CDPR's upcoming but still mysterious sequel. Although, despite his involvement in The Witcher 4, the actor says he only knows "what you probably already know" about the sequel. So, not too much, then.

"What I hope is that whatever they do with Witcher 4 is a brilliant expansion on the world of The Witcher universe," he said in an interview with GamesRadar+. "I don't know if they're going to be forward in time or back in time or what. I have no idea what character, old or brand new, they might be focusing on. I mean, we've had hints, we've had this medallion image from CDPR that looks a lot like a lynx to me. So maybe it's about a new Witcher school, or a Witcher school that we haven't explored before. I don't know... I just can't wait to see what it is that they've come up with. I think that's going to be incredible."

When asked about what he hopes to see as a fan, Cockle said he "would love to explore the beginnings of the Witchers, when the Trial of the Grasses stuff started to actually work, and they had these people who had these enhanced abilities and all that stuff."

Cockle also pointed to the Conjunction of the Spheres, which was a cataclysmic event preceding the books and games where multiple dimensions collided and trapped otherworldly creatures in the mainline Witcher reality. Deep into his lore bag, Cockle speculates that the Witchers could be "called upon to help combat this chaos that is brought into their existence" if CDPR chooses to go down the multiverse route.

"I do love origin stories," he says. "They're really cool, especially if it's a narrative that I already really enjoy. So yeah, why not?"

