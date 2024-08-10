The Witcher 4 "won't focus on Geralt," but his voice actor says he'll at least be "a part" of the RPG sequel

Details about the untitled Witcher 4 (codenamed Polaris) are tightly secured behind CD Projekt Red's closed doors, but the voice actor behind Geralt of Rivia in the games and anime series has at least confirmed that his character will show up in some capacity.

"The Witcher 4 has been announced. I can't say anything about it," actor Doug Cockle reiterated in an interview with Fall Damage, before announcing that "Geralt will be a part of the game. We just don't know how much, and the game won't focus on Geralt, so it's not about him this time."

Geralt's leaner role is to be expected since The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt closed off the first trilogy with a variety of endings for the hero, so making a game that canonized every conclusion would be near impossible. Still, Cockle is just as excited as the rest of us to see how it all shakes out.

"I'm excited to find out," he continues. "I wanna know! I have not seen any script yet - I couldn't tell you if I did, that's the thing, so I could be lying through my teeth, but I'm not... or am I?"

Last December, Cockle theorized that his dimension-hopping ward (and kind of surrogate daughter) Ciri was primed to be the sequel's leading lady, and was much more shady about his own character's involvement, potentially hinting that he's only just learned about what role Geralt might play in the future.

Regardless, all we've seen from the game is a single logo and corporate slides that revealed around 400 developers were currently hammering away on the mammoth project. So, we might still need to wait a while before we hear Geralt's gravely voice in the start of the new trilogy.

