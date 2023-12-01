Geralt's voice actor reckons Ciri's prepped to be The Witcher 4's leading star

Geralt’s voice actor recently theorized about the nebulous upcoming Witcher trilogy, speculating that Ciri will be front and center this time.

"The best theory I've heard, because it does make sense, is the theory that they'll focus on Ciri in her adventures in some way, shape, or form," actor Doug Cockle says in an interview with IGN. "Because spoiler alert, in the books, Ciri travels between dimensions and between worlds,” Cockle explains, “It's one of her powers, and she does a little bit of that in the game. So I think it would be a really exciting thing for Witcher 4 to focus on Ciri's adventures in some way.”

Cockle looks back to his own Geralt-centric games for clues, too: "They kind of set her up for it in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt because you can play as Ciri in certain episodes of the game. So it just feels like if they don't do that, then I know what The Witcher 5's going to be about, because it just makes sense. But I have no idea. I have no idea. I'm excited to find out."

Outside of developer CD Projekt Red, no one really knows what the in-development Witcher 4 (codenamed Polaris) is about. The only (very vague) tease we’ve gotten about the sequel is an image of a lynx medallion covered in snow, perhaps hinting at another Witcher school. In the novels, however, Ciri herself wears a cat medallion, so the teaser image could also be pointing at a potential solo romp with Geralt’s world-hopping ward.

Whatever the game's about, it sounds like CDPR are cooking up something big. Following Cyberpunk 2077’s redemption, the studio now has all hands on deck for The Witcher 4, with “the largest part” of the team working on the RPG. CD Projekt Red also calls the game “something we’ve never made at this scale.” Although the company is still working to avoid another disastrous launch à la Cyberpunk 2077, despite the sequel’s big ambitions.

Elsewhere, CDPR are working on a Cyberpunk sequel, a Witcher spin-off, and collaborating with Fool’s Theory on a remake for the original Witcher game.