CDPR is finally finished with Cyberpunk 2077, now "it's Cyberpunk 2" time

CD Projekt Red has confirmed that, despite the success of Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, the paid expansion and update 2.0 will be the game's last major updates as the studio shifts focus to the sequel.

This was always the plan, mind you, but it's fair to question whether the plan might've changed following the reception to Phantom Liberty, a redemption arc that drove the game's player count to the highest it's been since 2020. However, speaking to PC Gamer, game director Gabe Amatangelo confirmed this really is the end for Cyberpunk 2077 aside from minor updates.

"2.0 and Phantom Liberty are the last big updates. We'll do a little something more, but those are the last big ones," Amatangelo said.

Asked what's next, he said, "Then it's Cyberpunk 2. Or 'Orion,' I should say, whatever we end up naming it."

CDPR first announced the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel codenamed Orion in October 2022, saying it'll "prove the full power and potential of the Cyberpunk universe" and "take the Cyberpunk franchise further and continue harnessing the potential of this dark future universe." Aside from that, we've heard very little about it until now.

Of course, with The Witcher 4, a new IP separate from Cyberpunk and Witcher, and a new third-party Witcher game also in development, it's safe to say CDPR has a lot on its hands. There's absolutely no telling how long a full-fledged Cyberpunk 2077 sequel will take, but for what it's worth, the first game took around 10 years. Long story short, don't expect Project Orion to resemble anything playable for quite a long time.

