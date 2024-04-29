Todd Howard says Baldur's Gate 3 wasn't some "overnight success" for Larian: "Have you played their previous games?"

Baldur's Gate 3 launched last year to widespread acclaim, and you can count Mr. Skyrim, Starfield, and The Elder Scrolls 6 himself to its many admirers.

Asked about Baldur's Gate 3's success during an interview for Kinda Funny, Todd Howard says the folks at Larian "deserve it. Great studio. "They've done great work for a long time. I think there's some people in the industry who look at Larian and say 'oh, look at this overnight success.' Have you played their previous games? I think they did a tremendous job. Obviously in what they delivered as a product, but who they are as a studio. How they go about their work. How they talk about it. I think it's fantastic."

So will you see the influence of Baldur's Gate 3 on future Bethesda titles? Maybe, but Howard is quick to note that the studio draws on a wide range of influences. "We look at all games," Howard says. "I don't want to pinpoint particularly that one. We're big gamers. We see things in all games where we say 'oh, you know, that's actually a better way of doing something that we're trying to do."

Howard adds, "I don't want to call out specifics right now, but I'd just say across the gaming spectrum, how we're engaging with games and things we like, you sort of see that filter into the games we have in development now, and patches or things that we're doing to our own games."

