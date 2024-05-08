Baldur's Gate 3 publishing lead shoots down iPad Pro release rumor, but is "consistently impressed" with Apple tech: "It's wild"

Apple's first big event of 2024 has come and gone, showcasing a new iPad Pro and the powerful Apple M4 chip. While the latest technology throws up plenty of possibilities, though, running Baldur's Gate 3 on said new Apple goodies isn't one of them.

Following the showcase, an Apple and Android reviewer mentions getting a tip that Baldur's Gate 3 "may see an early 2025 release for the iPad Pro and possibly iOS," such as the iPhone 15 Pro & 16 Pro.

While bets were hedged, Larian Studios' head of publishing, Michael Douse, swiftly poured cold water on the rumor, saying the "source is silly." Regardless, that's not to say that Douse isn't impressed with Apple's tech. He then takes a question from another fan who asks if an iOS phone could even handle running Baldur's Gate 3.

"I'm a mere publishing boy, but I am consistently impressed with Apple tech," he replies. "It's wild. But I'm not up to date with it. Their engineers however are clearly best in class. M1 was space-age shit. Continues to impress."

So there you go. The Apple tech is good, but Baldur's Gate 3's arrival doesn't appear to be happening anytime soon. Larian Studios recently made waves when the team revealed that it scrapped plans for DLC and that its next project won't be related to Baldur's Gate 3 at all. Mind you, the D&D-inspired RPG is still set to get some support over the coming months; it just won't be anything grand like something DLC-shaped. And according to Douse, perhaps nothing iPhone-related either.

Baldur's Gate 3 director says some Larian devs were "uncomfortable" with the RPG's horniness but the goal was to "treat it like what you would see on TV." But not on your iPad, apparently.