Baldur's Gate 3 dev praises engineers for cross-play after Patch 8: "You should be able to play the same game with your bros no matter which major platform they pick"

Following months of stress tests and anticipation, Larian Studios has finally released Patch 8 for Baldur's Gate 3 – and among all of the final update 's features, cross-play might just be one of the biggest.

Larian publishing director Michael "Cromwelp" Douse would probably agree, taking to a celebratory post to honor the skilled developers responsible for the game's newly integrated cross-play support accompanying Patch 8. "I wanna give a special shoutout to our engineers and backend team because cross-play is not trivial," writes Douse, "but in this increasingly eco-system driven world more important than ever."

Douse concludes with a statement I'd argue most fans of multiplayer experiences would agree with, that "you should be able to play the same game with your bros no matter which major platform they pick." He isn't the only person at Larian to think so, either, judging by the most recent animated short on the studio's official YouTube channel. Near the end of the video, a modern-day spin on the Baldur's Gate 3 companions play together on different devices.

I wanna give a special shotput to our engineers & backend team because cross-play is not trivial, but in this increasingly eco-system driven world more important than ever. You should be able to play the same game with your bros no matter which major platform they pick. GJ TEAM.April 15, 2025

Cross-play isn't the only big addition to come to Baldur's Gate 3 with Patch 8, though. There's plenty to look forward to from the massive final update, from its 12 new subclasses, such as the Circle of Stars Druid , to the unexpected surprise drops like special Steam backgrounds, badges, emoticons, and trading cards. As for what's in store now that the last patch has come, there's a lot to look forward to from both Larian and Dungeons & Dragons.

The Baldur's Gate 3 and Divinity studio previously revealed that it's cooking up its own "two very ambitious RPGs" in the meantime, with one of the mysterious projects being codenamed Excalibur – potentially pointing to an Arthurian game of sorts. On the other hand, D&D stans will also be eating good as Hasbro is "talking to lots of partners" about the next Baldur's Gate game already and working on a separate new D&D game , too.

