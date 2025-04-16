As Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 8 arrives and resolves some of the D&D RPG's more NSFW bugs, fans are declaring the game "literally unplayable"

Larian Studios has finally released Patch 8 for Baldur's Gate 3 after months of stress tests and anticipation from fans, but some of the bugs fixed by the game's final update have left players missing them – and yes, they're the NSFW ones, of course.

As per Larian's official patch notes , the RPG's long-awaited final update brings a little bit of everything to the game, from cross-play to 12 new subclasses. It also cleans up many of the most annoying Baldur's Gate 3 bugs, like modding issues and pathing problems – but not all of these fixes are welcome, according to the community. This rings especially true for those pertaining to in-game armor and clothing.

A recent Reddit thread proves as much, with the original poster joking that "Patch 8 has made the game literally unplayable." Why, you might ask? Attached to the post is a screenshot of one of the patch notes' highlights, covering a bug fix that addresses the game's infamous nip slips: "Adjusted the Dark Justiciar Half-Plate for female characters, which, when worn without underwear underneath it, was letting the nips peek through."

The OP isn't the only one upset about the NSFW bug's removal, either. The top comment on their thread sees a fan jest that the game is now "literally 1984," pointing to another Patch 8 fix that "adjusted the Adamantine Scale Mail armour on female dwarves so it better hides the chesticles" as a reason why. "Modders to the rescue," reads another response, while someone else calls on Larian to "reverse the patch right now!"

Others are simply suggesting fans just "play with your camp clothes visible and no camp clothes or underwear equipped" – you know, for… gameplay purposes. "There is a no clothes at camp policy. If we are all going to be on the road together, we all have to be comfortable with each other. It’s the ultimate show of trust." As a hardened Baldur's Gate 3 stan myself, I can't exactly argue with that. My companions and I have seen much worse together.

