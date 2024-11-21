After the success of Baldur's Gate 3, Hasbro has a new Dungeons & Dragons game in the works: "We want to reach fans where they want to play"

Following in the footsteps of Larian Studios and its banger RPG Baldur's Gate 3 , Hasbro says it's working on another Dungeons & Dragons video game - and it's one that hasn't previously been revealed.

Speaking in a recent interview with Bloomberg , Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks describes the game and toy company's shift to ever-expanding forms of modern media - like video games. "We want to reach fans where they want to play," he explains, "and increasingly that is through digital expressions of their favorite brands." He's not wrong. After all, Baldur's Gate 3 alone earned a whopping $90 million in just its first six months.

Over a year after its release, Larian's D&D game is doing even better than before, too, with daily users up by 20% - and while the beloved universe's next title likely won't be Baldur's Gate 4 as Hasbro admitted in April that it was still "talking to lots of partners" about making the sequel, there's a new D&D gem in the works nonetheless. According to Cocks, the mysterious game hasn't previously been announced by Hasbro.

There's no telling what it could be just yet. I've personally got my own fingers crossed for more Planescape content, but I'm also just hoping that the project actually comes to fruition in the end. In 2023, publisher Wizards of the Coast canceled five Dungeons & Dragons games and cut somewhere under 15 roles from the company. Baldur's Gate 3 wasn't affected by the layoffs or cancellations, thankfully, but it's enough to leave me wary.

As Cocks reveals, Hasbro isn't just working on new Dungeons & Dragons content, however - it's also hoping to invest more into video games drawing from Magic: The Gathering . While Magic Arena is popular, Cocks says it doesn't harness collectability or its Commander format well, which involves more cards and players. The company is currently testing the latter as a standalone game while looking to make digital versions of Magic cards more collectible.

