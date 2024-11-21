As Baldur's Gate 3 reaches bigger heights in 2024 than 2023, Larian publishing chief says it's a "pleasant surprise" and "we're not quite done yet"

This week, Larian publishing director Michael Douse shared a shocking statistic that showed Baldur's Gate 3 actually has more daily players in 2024 than it did in 2023, the year it launched. That was news enough on its own, but now Douse is sending some Baldur's Gate fans spiraling by potentially, maybe, teasing even more new Baldur's Gate 3 content beyond what we already know about.

Douse shared a rather cryptic reply to a PC Gamer story about the above stat, calling the news "a pleasant surprise," which I can only imagine would be the reaction from any publisher whose video game has such a long tail. However, the thing raising some eyebrows is him adding, "And we're not quite done yet."

See for yourself:

A pleasant surprise. And we’re not quite done yet. https://t.co/6iWX6LdJHCNovember 20, 2024

Now, yes, the intent behind that line is totally ambiguous. Douse could absolutely just be pointing out that the year isn't over yet and thus Baldur's Gate 3 still has time to attract even more daily users before 2025. That said, I'm definitely not the only one wondering if Douse is intentionally teasing something new coming to Baldur's Gate 3.

Larian CEO Swen Vincke said in no uncertain terms back in March that the studio was done with Baldur's Gate 3 and that there wouldn't be any DLC, however Douse followed up by clarifying, "we’ll continue to update BG3, we still have things lined up." We've seen a number of pretty hefty patches since then, including the gargantuan Patch 7 that added full mod support, new evil endings, and even harder Honour Mode fights, and we know crossplay and a photo mode are still on the way, but Larian's wording at the time really made it sound like Patch 7 was Baldur's Gate 3's final chapter.

That still very well may be the case, but this new tweet from Douse is certainly throwing that just a little bit into question.

