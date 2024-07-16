Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 7 won't be the RPG's final update after all, as Larian promises extra support including cross-play and photo mode

Baldur's Gate 3's forthcoming patch seven won't be the RPG's final update, as Larian is still beavering away on features like cross-play and a photo mode.

Today, Larian announced a host of new features for Baldur's Gate 3 patch seven, which will launch later this year in September. Over on Steam, the developer revealed that the next big update won't be the end of the road for Baldur's Gate 3 after all, as "we still have a few things up our sleeve - including many community-requested features like cross-play and a photo mode."

Larian also writes it's "working on a host of other enhancements, from gameplay tweaks and quality-of-life improvements to bug fixes and performance optimizations." Overall, the upcoming patch for Baldur's Gate 3 looks like a pretty huge addition to an already massive RPG.

This is a little surprising because Larian CEO Swen Vincke previously said that patch seven in September would be a "final handover" moment for players, where they would effectively be guiding the future of the RPG with features like modding support. Larian isn't done with significant new feature updates for Baldur's Gate 3 after all, then.

Elsewhere in new announcements, Larian reveals that the start date for the upcoming closed beta for update seven will begin next week on July 22. There's no word yet on how long the closed beta session will run, but we know that you can pre-register for the chance to get access right now on Baldur's Gate 3's Steam store page.

The headline feature for patch seven was always the launch of official modding tools from Larian, and nothing has changed on that front. The modding tools will still arrive in patch seven in September, along with the review process that Larian will roll out to determine which player-created mods jump from the PC version of Baldur's Gate 3 to the console counterparts.

