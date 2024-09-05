Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 7 is out now on PC, with truly colossal 18,000-word patch notes introducing full mod support, new evil endings, and even harder Honour Mode fights

The long-awaited Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 7 has finally arrived, and Larian has really gone to work on this one.

The patch notes for Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 7 run to an enormous 18,000 words by my count, so there's no chance that you're getting an exhaustive list here. Thankfully, Larian has been pretty up-front with what players should expect from Patch 7 for a while now - there's the previously promised mod support and 13 new cinematics for the most evil endings your characters can cook up.

In addition to that, there's also the addition of some "improvements" to Honour Mode. Those mostly include some new moves for certain bosses, granting them Legendary Actions. Larian hasn't really outlined what most of them will do, but I do enjoy that if you push Dror Ragzlin into the spider pit, he'll now try to turn the spiders he finds in there against you.

If you're looking into the modding side of things, you'll find detailed instructions to make that process easier, though Larian does point out that "as with any patch, some third-party mods may still become incompatible after our latest update."

Finally, the studio reaffirmed the fact that Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 7 won't be the game's final update. For one thing, while the PC version is out now, the Mac and console versions aren't expected to be available until October. After that, however, there'll still be "a few more patches" to include cross-play and photo mode. Nevertheless, this seems to be Larian drawing a firm line underneath Baldur's Gate 3. The patch notes state, "It's time for the team to go back to our cave and hang the armor on the wall while we focus on bringing you our next project."

After Baldur's Gate 3, Larian says "the quality bar was set high" - now the studio's figuring out "how to raise it even higher" with its next game.