After Baldur's Gate 3, Larian says "the quality bar was set high" - now the studio's figuring out "how to raise it even higher" with its next game

It's no secret that Baldur's Gate 3 raised the bar for RPGs when it was fully released in 2023. Winning numerous accolades across outlets and award shows, the team at Larian has set expectations high for whatever comes next.

In a recent interview with IGN, Larian Studios art director Joachim Vleminckx says "all this success means there are high expectations of what's next." Vleminckx goes on to say "we are playing it cool as always and we are not letting the success blind us to the amount of hard work it took to get here."

We already know that Larian is not working on another Baldur's Gate game or DLC for the critically acclaimed title, but that doesn't mean the team plans to rest on their laurels. "We are still hard working bees, ready for new adventures. The quality bar was set high by BG3, so we are wrapping our heads around how to raise it even higher."

Between Baldur's Gate 3 and Divinity Original Sin 2, Larian has continually gotten bigger in scope with each of its games, but that doesn't come easy. Learning to scale up appropriately as needed is a skill only learned from first-hand experience. "BG3 was a game that was at a scale that was new to us, [...] so we learned a lot about dealing with scale," Vleminckx says. "We learned a lot from what we didn't have, and we're trying to have that now so we [do] not make the same mistakes."

As Larian continues to try and raise the bar even higher for its next project, we will just have to wait and see what the team cooks up next.

That's not all for Baldur's Gate 3, as patch 7 is still on the way with official mod support.