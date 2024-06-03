Baldur's Gate 3's Patch 7 arrives in September with official modding tools, and Larian grants you permission to give Lae'zel a mullet

Baldur's Gate 3's modding tools will finally launch in September on PC, and you'll be able to download said mods on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms soon after.

Today, Larian announced patch seven for Baldur's Gate 3, which is set to debut at some point later this year in September. The headline feature for the upcoming patch is that it'll introduce the much-requested modding tools for the huge RPG, but not before a closed alpha for said tools begins today, with a closed beta beginning next month in July.

Coming to you this September, Patch 7 will introduce an official modding toolkit so you can bring your wildest ideas to life!💬Closed Alpha Begins Today🗓️Closed Beta - July🛠️Modding FAQRead more in Community Update #27 - Official Modding Support: https://t.co/lwdOkUUUOa pic.twitter.com/EOwNFqh3gtJune 3, 2024

"Coming to you this September, the next major update for Baldur’s Gate 3 will also introduce an officially sanctioned toolkit for giving Lae’zel a mullet. I mean, sure, go for it. You only live once," says Larian in the patch announcements. Yes, that's exactly what I'll be doing when I get my hands on the modding software.

At some point in the future after September, you'll be able to download the PC mods for Baldur's Gate 3 straight onto the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game. This is brilliant news - it gives players on PC something new and an official way to mod without going through third-party software, while also making sure console players don't feel left out in the cold.

However, it doesn't look like every mod will be available on consoles. "On console, an additional curation process confirms which of these PC mods become available for cross-platform support. While not all PC mods will become available for console, we’ll be sure to publish guidelines to help you understand what kind of content will pass our necessary checks," Larian reveals.

Changes to Baldur's Gate 3 that aren't officially supported by Larian, including script changes and NSFW mods, won't make it through the curation process. Larian is still working out the process for how it's going to support modders who suddenly find that their mods aren't officially supported. This might even include documentation from the studio itself.

"With the intention of working through your feedback throughout the summer, it will give us time to polish off Patch 7 ready for release in September," the patch announcement reads. "In the meantime, we still have plenty coming your way, including some anniversary extravagance as we look back on the months since release. We’re also still pressing on with the development of an in-game photo mode, crossplay, and more fixes that will arrive later down the line!"

