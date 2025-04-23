Nintendo corrects itself, says the Switch 2 GameCube controller will work with games outside the Online Classics library but "there may be some issues"
It won't have "all the buttons and features found in other controllers"
Nintendo has cleared up some confusion surrounding its upcoming Switch 2 GameCube controller, which apparently will be compatible with non-GameCube games after all, although "there may be some issues" if you choose to use it this way.
The Switch 2 GameCube controller was announced during the flurry of Nintendo Switch 2 news earlier this month, as an optional controller to use with the upcoming classic GameCube titles being added to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. However, fans were quick to spot a line of fine print in the controller's trailer that made the deal seem a little less sweet.
"The controller is only compatible with Nintendo GameCube - Nintendo Classics," it reads, seemingly confirming that its overall use would be very limited. However, in a statement sent to Nintendo Life, it now appears that this isn't quite the case.
Asked if the controller will work on games outside of the GameCube Classics, Nintendo notes that it's "designed for use" with those in particular, but adds: "Since it doesn't have all the buttons and features found in other controllers that can be used with the Nintendo Switch 2 system, there may be some issues when playing other games."
That sounds like it'll be in the same situation as the other Classic controllers, like the Switch SNES one.
GameCube games are only coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on Switch 2, but despite the controller apparently having greater functionality beyond these retro titles, it "can only be used on Nintendo Switch 2 and is not compatible with Nintendo Switch."
Therefore, anyone who wants to use a GameCube controller on the OG Switch will have to continue to use an adapter to connect them.
Be sure to check out our roundup of upcoming Switch 2 games to see what's headed to Nintendo's new console.
