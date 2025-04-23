The Beginning After the End author speaks directly to fans after the anime went viral for low-quality animation: "I want nothing but the best for this story"

The Beginning After the End author TurtleMe has released a statement after the anime adaptation went viral for all the wrong reasons.

"With the anime adaptation of The Beginning After the End (TBATE) having reached its 3rd week and Sakura-Con approaching, I felt it necessary for me to speak up in hopes to quell any misunderstandings making their rounds," he wrote directly on Reddit, starting off by thanking the fans for their passionate support.

The Beginning After the End follows the story of a king who is reborn as Arthur Leywin after a mysterious demise and manages to retain his wisdom despite entering a new life as a baby on the magical continent of Dicathen.

The anime adaptation, directed by Keitaro Motonaga, went viral after episode 2 aired on Crunchyroll with what appeared to be low-quality animation in a specific action sequence. The clip led to some fans calling for Studio A-Cat to release TBATE and let another studio animate the next season - should a second season be given the green light.

"[...] And with each iteration of TBATE, where more and more people are involved, comes its own unique set of challenges and intricacies. The anime adaptation has been a huge learning experience collaborating in an industry with so many different people across Tapas, Studio A-Cat, and Crunchyroll, who all bring their own unique vision of what TBATE the anime could be. At the end of the day, there will always be creative differences in the room, but I really do believe that everyone is coming at it with their best effort and intentions." You can read the rest of the lengthy statement here.

Episode 3 has since aired, with fans saying the animation has improved slightly – but that the story is worth pushing through the "production issues." The first season is slated for a total of 24 episodes, so it looks like we might be in for a bumpy ride.

The Beginning After the End is streaming now on CrunchyRoll. For more, check out the best anime you should be watching in 2025.