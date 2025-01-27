Larian doesn't know "what's going on," but Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 8 has come early for PS5 players: "How's your Monday going?"

Ahead of the now long-awaited Patch 8 with its cross-play, new subclasses, photo mode, and more, a lucky few Baldur's Gate 3 fans seem to have access to the big update ahead of time - and Larian Studios has no idea why.

The stress test for Patch 8 isn't officially here just yet, but it sounds like PlayStation 5 players might already have their hands on the exciting update. Speaking in a new post online, Larian Studios confirms as much: "No, the Patch 8 stress test hasn't yet begun. Yes, PS5 players do currently have access to Patch 8." The console users' access to the patch wasn't intentional on the developers' part, however, with Larian admitting they aren't sure what's going on.

"While we work with our partners to understand what's going on," the studio's post continues, "please note that any new saves made while on Patch 8 will not be compatible with Patch 7." Larian signs off jokingly, asking, "How's your Monday going?" Replies are unsurprising, with confused fans working to decipher the situation: "I'm sorry… what?" Elsewhere in the comments, players on PC and Xbox platforms share their envy toward PS5 users.

"My Monday is ass because PS5 gets all the special treatment," writes one such disappointed fan. As a PC player myself, I'd be lying if I said I wasn't also a bit jealous - although judging by Larian's own words, it's probably safer to stay away from Patch 8 until its planned release arrives. I'd personally be devastated to start a brand-new save, level into one of the update's added subclasses, and somehow lose all of my progress in the end.

