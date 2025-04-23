The Last of Us showrunner teases horrifying unseen moment from Bella Ramsey's Ellie: "I was scared of her, and I didn't like her, and I didn't want her to do what she's doing"

The Last of Us season 2 showrunner Craig Mazin has talked about an upcoming terrifying moment from Bella Ramsey's Ellie.

"I was scared of her, and I didn't like her, and I didn't want her to do what she's doing,” Mazin told The Hollywood Reporter. "I look at her, and she's breaking my heart. I'm just like …" He added: "I'm telling you, Bella Ramsey."

The Last of Us season 2 has already shocked viewers with that brutal moment in episode 2, which sees Joel murdered by Kaityln Dever's Abby – and, if you've played The Last of Us Part 2, you might have a good idea of what Mazin could be talking about for Ramsey's Ellie.

"Understanding [from the show's outset] the limited time me and Pedro have together has made us really cherish each other more," Ramsey has said previously of bidding goodbye to Pedro Pascal, who plays Joel in the show. "It was something that we got quite emotional about while we were shooting. We'll be in each other's lives forever, and we'll be in each other's hearts forever."

Pascal, meanwhile, has shared a more lighthearted response. "I think this is the best one," Pascal joked. "No, it's in competition, I think, with Game of Thrones. It has to be. I love the golf club. I'm going to start golf."

